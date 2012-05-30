(Combines stories on dividends, adds PGE chief executive)
Warsaw May 30 Poland pushed through higher
dividends on Wednesday at two of its largest listed companies -
utility PGE and insurer PZU - and may squeeze
additional cash from copper miner KGHM among others to
bolster the state budget.
The country is seeking to get its budget deficit below the
EU-mandated level of 3 percent of gross domestic product this
year, and aims to raise 8 billion zlotys ($2.3 billion) from
dividends.
However, recent moves indicate it may be shooting for more.
At the PGE annual meeting, the state muscled through a
dividend of 3.42 billion zlotys, or nearly 40 percent more than
the company planned. At PZU, it won a dividend of 1.9 billion
zlotys, or a tenth more than it proposed.
PGE Chief Executive Krzysztof Kilian said the higher
dividend meant it could no longer pursue a 7.5-billion zlotys
takeover of smaller state-owned peer Energa.
A court backed a decision by the competition watchdog to
block the long unconsummated deal, but PGE can still appeal.
"With this move, the (treasury) ministry decided for us what
we should do," Kilian said, calling the transaction "undoable"
after PGE hands back 75 percent of last year's earnings to
shareholders.
A newspaper reported on Wednesday the treasury ministry,
which oversees state assets, wants copper miner KGHM
to hand over 4.8 billion zlotys to shareholders from its record
net profit of 11.3 billion.
The company, which benefited last year from strong metal
prices and the sale of its telecoms assets, is seeking to hand
3.4 billion zlotys to investors.
"At such stormy times, it's good to have open sources of
financing," said Grzegorz Ogonek, economist at ING Bank Slaski.
($1 = 3.4686 Polish zlotys)
