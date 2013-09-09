WARSAW, Sept 9 Poland expects its privatisation and dividend revenues to fall in 2014, a budget draft shows, because it has already sold its most sought-after assets and sees lower profits this year from the remaining state companies.

Poland plans to book 3.7 billion zlotys ($1.1 billion) from asset sales next year compared with 5 billion planned for 2013, the draft budget for 2014 showed, with dividend revenues expected to fall to 5.1 billion zlotys from 6.9 billion seen this year.

On Friday, Warsaw approved the draft with a deficit lower than previously planned thanks to last week's overhaul of the pension system, which transfers bond assets from private pension funds to the state.

Details of the budget draft published on Monday also showed that the government does not foresee any cash coming from next year's central bank's profit.

Earlier this month the finance ministry said it saw 2014 dividend revenues at 4.6 billion zlotys, but the budget draft showed this just referred to companies supervised by the treasury ministry. ($1 = 3.2541 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)