WARSAW Jan 17 A Boeing 787 Dreamliner
flight operated by Polish airline LOT was delayed on
Friday because regular maintenance lasted longer than expected,
the airline said.
The jet was replaced with another Dreamliner, allowing the
charter flight to take off for its destination in the Dominican
Republic, a LOT spokeswoman said.
"The Dominican Republic flight was delayed today. The
Dreamliner which was to fly required a slightly longer technical
maintenance. So it was replaced with another Dreamliner," said
Barbara Pijanowska-Kuras.
"There was no glitch," with the aircraft undergoing
maintenance she said.
Boeing's Dreamliners have been dogged with technical
problems, the latest on Tuesday when smoke was emitted from the
battery of a jet operated by Japan Airlines.
LOT is to receive about $30 million in compensation from
Boeing for earlier faults that grounded its Dreamliner jets.