WARSAW Jan 17 A Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight operated by Polish airline LOT was delayed on Friday because regular maintenance lasted longer than expected, the airline said.

The jet was replaced with another Dreamliner, allowing the charter flight to take off for its destination in the Dominican Republic, a LOT spokeswoman said.

"The Dominican Republic flight was delayed today. The Dreamliner which was to fly required a slightly longer technical maintenance. So it was replaced with another Dreamliner," said Barbara Pijanowska-Kuras.

"There was no glitch," with the aircraft undergoing maintenance she said.

Boeing's Dreamliners have been dogged with technical problems, the latest on Tuesday when smoke was emitted from the battery of a jet operated by Japan Airlines.

LOT is to receive about $30 million in compensation from Boeing for earlier faults that grounded its Dreamliner jets.