WARSAW, Dec 4 Poland would consider buying a stake in the European aerospace and defence group EADS, the Ministry of National Defence said on Wednesday.

"It is difficult to anticipate if such a solution would be beneficial for the Polish defence industry in the long run. But it seems that we should consider such an option ...," the ministry's spokesman Jacek Sonta said.

He did not comment on the size of the stake. According to Polish daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, Poland, which plans defence investments of 130 billion zlotys ($42 billion) in the coming years, would be interested in a 1-2 percent stake in EADS.

"The decision on the possible accession is not in the defence ministry's hands. One should underline though that we would welcome such a possibility for the Polish industry," Sonta said.

EADS is owned by France and Germany with 12 percent each and Spain at 4 percent, with the rest freely available in the market.

"We do not comment on shareholders or potential shareholders," an EADS spokesman added.

State influence in EADS was curbed under corporate changes earlier this year, and people familiar with the company's structure say any Polish government stake would convey normal dividend and voting rights.

Buying a 2 percent share in EADS would cost Poland roughly $1 billion. The country is currently fighting to contain its deficit and public debt. ($1 = 3.0926 Polish zlotys)