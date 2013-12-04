* Poland seeks 1-2 pct stake in EADS -report
* Defence ministry says Poland should consider such an
option
* Poland to spend $42 bln on defence in coming years
(adds Polish defence ministry comment)
By Agnieszka Barteczko and Marcin Goclowski
WARSAW, Dec 4 Poland would consider buying a
stake in the European aerospace and defence group EADS,
the Ministry of National Defence said on Wednesday.
"It is difficult to anticipate if such a solution would be
beneficial for the Polish defence industry in the long run. But
it seems that we should consider such an option ...," the
ministry's spokesman Jacek Sonta said.
He did not comment on the size of the stake. According to
Polish daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, Poland, which plans defence
investments of 130 billion zlotys ($42 billion) in the coming
years, would be interested in a 1-2 percent stake in EADS.
"The decision on the possible accession is not in the
defence ministry's hands. One should underline though that we
would welcome such a possibility for the Polish industry," Sonta
said.
EADS is owned by France and Germany with 12 percent each and
Spain at 4 percent, with the rest freely available in the
market.
"We do not comment on shareholders or potential
shareholders," an EADS spokesman added.
State influence in EADS was curbed under corporate changes
earlier this year, and people familiar with the company's
structure say any Polish government stake would convey normal
dividend and voting rights.
Buying a 2 percent share in EADS would cost Poland roughly
$1 billion. The country is currently fighting to contain its
deficit and public debt.
($1 = 3.0926 Polish zlotys)
