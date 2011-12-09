(Corrects to remove "New York-based" in first paragraph)

WARSAW Dec 9 Asset management firm Eastbridge Group denies reports it plans to sell its 60-percent stake in Polish retailer EM&F, its chief executive said on Friday.

"Eastbridge has no plans to sell EM&F," Maciej Dyjas told Reuters.

Earlier on Friday, sources told Reuters that Eastbridge is set to put up for sale of its holding EM&F next year, with private equity funds Penta and Advent seen among potential buyers. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)