BRIEF-Venbio Select Advisor LLC reports a 5.41 pct passive stake in Agenus
* Venbio Select Advisor Llc reports a 5.41 passive stake in Agenus Inc as on December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2lpg9SS Further company coverage:
(Corrects to remove "New York-based" in first paragraph)
WARSAW Dec 9 Asset management firm Eastbridge Group denies reports it plans to sell its 60-percent stake in Polish retailer EM&F, its chief executive said on Friday.
"Eastbridge has no plans to sell EM&F," Maciej Dyjas told Reuters.
Earlier on Friday, sources told Reuters that Eastbridge is set to put up for sale of its holding EM&F next year, with private equity funds Penta and Advent seen among potential buyers. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)
* Donald Smith & Co Inc reports 10.02 percent passive stake in IAMGOLD Corp as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kTEoru] Further company coverage:
* Donald Smith & Co Inc reports 6.06 percent passive stake in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: