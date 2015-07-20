WARSAW, July 20 The European Investment Bank has granted Polish state-owned lender Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego loans worth a total of 800 million euros ($868.40 million) for further financing of expressway construction in Poland, EIB said on Monday.

The bank granted Poland 5.5 billion euros in total in 2014, including 1.8 billion euros of road-building financing.

Poland, the region's biggest economy, is the biggest net beneficiary of EU funds. That has contributed to Poland's fast economic growth, forecast by the Polish central bank to be 3.6 percent in 2015. ($1 = 0.9212 euros) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)