WARSAW, March 23 Luxembourg's Griffin Real
Estate and U.S. investment fund Pimco plan to raise their stake
in Polish business space developer Echo Investment to
66 percent, they said on Monday.
Griffin and Pimco this month agreed to buy Polish
billionaire Michal Solowow's 41.55 percent stake in Echo in a
deal pending regulatory approval.
"The next step will be to call on other investors to sell up
to 66 percent in Echo Investment. The investors said in a
statement. "The investors do not intend to buy 100 percent in
the company and do not plan to take it off the bourse."
Griffin and Pimco did not reveal how much they paid for
Solowow's stake or how much they plan to offer other investors.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Goodman)