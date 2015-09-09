WARSAW, Sept 9 Poland's car production rose 28.2 percent in August year-on-year and was down 56.06 percent from July, industry monitor Samar said on Wednesday.

The industry produced 28,292 cars in August, Samar said. Output for the first eight months of the year was up 12.8 percent year-on-year.

"The fall in car production in August compared to the previous month is related to a holiday season, which is traditional this month in the automotive industry," Samar said.

Volkswagen, General Motors' Opel unit and Fiat all produce vehicles in Poland. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)