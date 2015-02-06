WARSAW Feb 6 Polish car production rose by 14.5
percent in January compared with the same period of 2014, and it
was 35 percent up month-on-month, industry monitor Samar said on
Friday, with output rebounding strongly from an end-of-the-year
slump.
The industry produced 54,003 cars in January, the highest
number of cars since July last year and the strongest data for
the month since 2012, Samar added.
Volkswagen, General Motors' Opel unit and
Fiat all produce locally.
The industry's performance is an indicator of the health of
Polish manufacturing.
Polish manufacturing activity grew at the fastest rate in 11
months in January because of accelerating production, new orders
and exports, the PMI index reading showed earlier this month.
(Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Christian Lowe)