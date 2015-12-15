UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WARSAW Dec 15 Poland's car production rose 14.8 percent in November year on year and was up 14.9 percent from October, industry monitor Samar said on Tuesday.
The industry produced 53,864 cars in November, Samar said. Output for the first 11 months of the year was up 10.9 percent.
Volkswagen, General Motors' Opel unit and Fiat all produce vehicles in Poland. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.