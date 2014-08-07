WARSAW Aug 7 Polish car production increased an annual 12 percent in July, industry monitor Samar said on Thursday, indicating the sector is one of the few strong spots in an otherwise weakening economy.

Samar said production of passenger cars and trucks rose to 56,512 in July, posting the third consecutive annual increase.

The car industry's performance contrasts with other parts of the manufacturing sector, which shrank overall for the first time in 13 months in July, burdened by the damage to its trade links with Russia from sanctions over Ukraine.

Fiat, General Motors and Volkswagen produce cars in Poland, accounting for about 7 percent of Polish industrial output. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goettig/Ruth Pitchford)