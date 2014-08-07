BRIEF-Kinder Morgan says open season for Trans Mountain expansion concludes
* Collectively firm shippers have made 15- & 20-year commitments of 707,500 barrels per day or about 80 percent capacity on the expanded pipeline
WARSAW Aug 7 Polish car production increased an annual 12 percent in July, industry monitor Samar said on Thursday, indicating the sector is one of the few strong spots in an otherwise weakening economy.
Samar said production of passenger cars and trucks rose to 56,512 in July, posting the third consecutive annual increase.
The car industry's performance contrasts with other parts of the manufacturing sector, which shrank overall for the first time in 13 months in July, burdened by the damage to its trade links with Russia from sanctions over Ukraine.
Fiat, General Motors and Volkswagen produce cars in Poland, accounting for about 7 percent of Polish industrial output. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goettig/Ruth Pitchford)
March 22 With the United States about to become a net exporter of natural gas for the first time in 60 years, Intercontinental Exchange Inc said on Wednesday it would begin trading the first-ever U.S. liquefied natural gas futures contract in May.
* Moleculin receives Orphan Drug designation for Annamycin for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: