WARSAW Feb 13 Poland's Deputy Finance Minister Piotr Nowak said that the pace of raising government debt in the coming months will slow down, as the ministry has already fulfilled 40 percent of its borrowing needs for the year.

"The dynamics of (debt) financing will slow down in the coming months, there is no need for large auctions," Nowak told Reuters in comments authorised for publication on Monday.

"In case of any nervous movements in the bond market we want to have the flexibility to control our supply, by for example, cancelling one or more auctions."

(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Lidia Kelly)