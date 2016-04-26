WARSAW, April 26 The Polish finance ministry is currently monitoring turbulence on the zloty market and does not exclude selling some of its foreign exchange funds at adequate exchange rates, Deputy Finance Minister Piotr Nowak was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

The zloty has weakened by about 3 percent versus the euro since the start of April on, among other thing, worries over a potential upcoming rating downgrade.

"We are watching the current turbulence on the currency market and, if there is need, we do not exclude exchanging foreign currency funds at adequate levels," Nowak told state news agency PAP.

The ministry's data show it had 3.9 billion euros in foreign exchange funds at the end of March. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)