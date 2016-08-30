* Q2 GDP confirmed at 3.1 pct y/y, 0.9 pct q/q
* Investment down 4.9 pct y/y, biggest fall since late 2012
* Analysts say uncertainty hindering investment
* Lower inflows of EU funds also put lid on investment
(Adds detail, comment)
By Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, Aug 30 Poland suffered its biggest
contraction in investment for almost four years in the second
quarter of this year, data showed on Tuesday, as political
uncertainty discouraged firms from spending at a time of reduced
European Union aid.
Investment in the EU's biggest eastern economy accounted for
just 16.7 percent of GDP in the second quarter, the statistics
office data showed, down from 18.1 percent a year ago. The
decline occurred despite election promises by the ruling
eurosceptic Law and Justice Party (PiS) to boost investment and
push economic growth towards 5 percent.
Investment fell by 4.9 percent on an annual basis - its
largest decline since the end of 2012, versus a 1.8 percent
decline in the previous quarter.
Despite the drop, economic growth was confirmed at 3.1
percent year-on-year thanks to a steady rise in consumption
supported by record-low unemployment and a lavish child benefit
scheme launched in April.
Economists said the main drivers of the slowdown in
investment were delays in EU funding for public infrastructure
projects, and lower public procurement and private-sector
spending due to concerns over increasing government
interventions in the economy and a constitutional crisis.
"It seems to me that uncertainty is to a larger degree
responsible for the fall in investment than a reduced inflow of
EU funds," said Piotr Bielski, senior economist at BZ WBK bank.
"I think that after last year's election and personnel
reshuffles we may be dealing with a paralysis in decision-making
regarding investments that includes public funds."
Since assuming power last year, the PiS has introduced new
taxes on the mostly foreign-owned banking sector and large
retailers, as well as passed new legislation that hit the
renewable energy sector. They also replaced management boards of
most of the biggest state-controlled firms and said they want to
further increase the role of the state in the economy.
"Big foreign firms that we work with ... do not like what is
happening in Poland," Dariusz Blocher, head of Poland's largest
construction firm, the Spanish-owned Budimex, said.
"They are not certain what the investment climate for
businesses with foreign partners will be," Blocher said.
UNCERTAINTY
At the start of this year, Poland suffered its first ever
rating downgrade when S&P cut its rating and accused the PiS of
weakening key institutions, particularly by clashing with the
constitutional court.
Earlier in August, another major rating agency, Moody's,
said Poland's constitutional crisis, which has put the PiS
government at loggerhead with the EU executive, was likely to
further impair the investment climate.
"It is not possible to achieve a higher economic growth rate
without investment," said Grzegorz Maliszewski, chief economist
at the Warsaw-based Bank Millennium. "The political climate is
not conducive to a rise in investment."
Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday
that the economy is still likely to grow by 3.3-3.4 percent this
year as he expects public and private investment to pick up in
the fourth quarter, when EU fund inflows rise again.
Earlier in August, the finance ministry cut its economic
growth forecast for this year to 3.4 percent from 3.8 percent.
Weaker-than-expected data published earlier in August have
already increased market bets that the central bank would cut
interest rates from the current all-time low of 1.5 percent.
But most economists are still forecasting flat rates ahead.
"It seems investment projects were postponed due to fiscal
uncertainty or changes in the management of largest state-owned
companies. Neither of these factors can be offset by lower
rates," Piotr Kalisz of the Citi Handlowy bank said.
(Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)