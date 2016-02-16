WARSAW Feb 16 Poland's eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) government approved an investment plan on Tuesday aimed at maintaining fast economic growth with wages catching up with western Europe within 15 years.

Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference that the plan was aimed at boosting industry, innovations and exports.

The government said it would have 1 trillion zlotys ($252.58 billion) available to boost investments, a figure that was already criticised by economists as unrealistic.

This amount includes almost 500 billion zlotys from European Union funds, expected loans from international institutions and private company investments, the government has said.

"The diagnosis is quite good, but how to achieve it is the most difficult element. Answers to the most important questions are inadequate," said Piotr Bielski, a senior economist at BZ WBK, a bank previously headed by Morawiecki.

PiS won last October's general election with pledges to spread wealth more evenly and boost Poles' wages. It approved a child benefit scheme, granting 500 zlotys per month for every child from the second one in the family.

PiS, which enjoys stable support in public opinion polls despite criticism at home and abroad, plans to also deliver on its other election promises such as lowering the retirement age and raising the ceiling on tax-free income.

Economists warn this increased spending may cause Poland fiscal problems but Morawiecki said he hoped the country's deficit would not exceed 3 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP).

According to Morawiecki, a former head of Santander's Polish unit, most Poles earn 2,200 zlotys to 2,900 zlotys ($557-$735) per month, while corporate wages stood at 4,100 zlotys in January, according to statistics office data. ($1 = 3.9483 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Jakub Iglewski; Editing by Tom Heneghan)