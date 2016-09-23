VIENNA, Sept 23 Polish Economy Minister Mateusz
Morawiecki appeared to play down his party's tough rhetoric
against foreign investors in an interview published in the
Austrian newspaper Die Presse on Friday.
Morawiecki's conservative Law and Justice party (PiS) has
long said it wanted more control of the economy.
When asked about his party's critique of the role foreigners
play in Poland's economy, he said some statements were made in
the heat of election campaigns.
"Please don't mistake rhetoric with our true intentions. We
invite foreign capital There's big potential for back-office
operations of financial firms which move away from London after
Brexit. But it's true: foreign capital should not be preferred."
He added that Poland was in no hurry to adopt the euro.
