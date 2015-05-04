WARSAW May 4 Polish banks expect a considerable increase in demand for corporate, housing and consumer loans in the second quarter of 2015, as investments grow and lenders relax their borrowing rules, a survey showed on Monday.

The survey, conducted by the central bank among senior loan officers of 26 banks, showed small and medium companies in particular were likely to benefit.

The survey was conducted after the Polish central bank announced an end to its rate-cutting cycle in March, having brought its benchmark rate to an all-time low of 1.50 percent.

According to a Reuters poll, the central bank is now likely to keep its benchmark rate unchanged until a hike in the second half of 2016.

Data from Poland's financial watchdog KNF, published separately from the central bank survey, showed total credit extended by banks rose by 7.5 percent annually in February, with credit for companies rising by 7.0 percent.

Housing credit grew 8.8 percent year-on-year in February. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)