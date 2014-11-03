WARSAW Nov 3 Polish banks expect a slight increase in demand for corporate loans in the fourth quarter of 2014, in particular for long-term borrowing, a survey compiled by Poland's central bank showed on Monday.

The survey of senior loan officers also showed 50 percent of banks expect a significant easing of the criteria for granting loans for small and medium-sized companies.

According to the survey, banks predicted a considerable increase in demand for housing and consumer loans.

The survey was conducted at the turn of September and October, following the imposition of tit-for-tat sanctions between Russia and the EU, which together with a slowdown in the euro zone have constrained Poland's economic growth.

However, the survey did not take into account the Polish central bank's decision to cut interest rates by a deeper-than-expected 50 basis points in October.

Poland is likely to cut interest rates by a further 25 basis points to an all-time low at the Monetary Policy Council's next sitting in November, before bringing an end to a short burst of monetary stimulus, according to a Reuters poll.

Data from Poland's financial watchdog KNF show that total corporate credit extended by banks rose by 7.5 percent annually in September, with credit for large companies rising by 10.6 percent. Housing credit growth stood at 4.3 percent in September. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Christian Lowe)