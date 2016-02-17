(Adds more detail, Finance Ministry's comment)

WARSAW Feb 17 Converting Swiss-franc denominated loans into Polish zlotys should be voluntary in order to avoid potential law suits that foreign bank-owners may launch, Poland's deputy prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

He added that the Finance Ministry might suggest some amendments to the president's Swiss-franc proposal, presented earlier this year. However the ministry said that it is not currently working on any changes.

"I'm a very strong proponent of voluntary solution to the Swiss franc loans issue," Morawiecki told reporters.

"We have bilateral agreements with other countries and if we have a mandatory solution, foreign investors will have the right to go to foreign tribunals to be heard. I don't want to have to face some litigation a few years down the line," he added.

The president's office presented a draft law in January to saddle lenders with the costs of converting Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys, a move critics said could undermine the health of what was until recently one of Europe's healthiest banking sectors.

According to the central bank, the proposal would cost local lenders 44 billion zlotys ($11.2 billion), roughly four times the amount Polish banking sector earned in net profits last year as a whole.

"President has made the proposal because he promised it but he won't push it," Morawiecki said. "I hope some common sense solution will prevail on Swiss francs."

Moody's Investors Service rating agency said that the president's proposal would impose one-off losses on the sector, listing GE's Bank BPH, BCP's Bank Millennium, Commerzbank's mBank, and Getin Noble Bank among the most exposed. ($1 = 3.9477 zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski and Mark John)