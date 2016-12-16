WARSAW Dec 16 Poland could expand a consortium
of Polish companies bidding for French utility EDF's
power assets in the country, Polish Energy Minister Krzysztof
Tchorzewski said on Friday.
Poland's state-run utilities - PGE, Enea,
Energa and PGNiG filed a joint offer to buy
the EDF assets, but did not make it to exclusive talks.
"We are thinking about expanding this consortium, not
necessarily with a Polish firm," Tchorzewski said.
EDF had put its coal-fired 1.8 gigawatt power plant in
Rybnik, in southern Poland and five heating plants up for sale
at the start of 2016. In October, EDF entered exclusive talks
with Czech Republic's EPH over the Rybnik plant and IFM
investors over the heating plants.
But Poland's energy ministry blocked the sale citing the
country's energy security. On Friday, Tchorzewski
said he was resistant to investment funds as investors in
Poland's energy industry.
"We can't allow a situation when energy (companies) owners
are unpredictable. They have to be identified owners - what is
the time horizon of their investment, how they invest, and
whether they are not too aggressive when it comes to
profitability," Tchorzewski said.
(Reporting by Anna Koper and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by
Agnieszka Barteczko. Editing by Jane Merriman)