WARSAW Jan 3 French power company EDF
has launched its first wind farm in Poland, a 48 megawatt (MW)
facility located in the northern part of the country, the firm
said on Thursday.
The utility's unit, EDF Energies Nouvelles, bought the
Linowo windfarm last year to strengthen its position in the
coal-dependant European Union nation looking to boost the share
of renewables in its energy supplies.
Poland has around 2,000 MW of installed wind energy,
representing more than 5 percent of the power system's total
capacity. It has targeted boosting that capacity to 6,000 MW b y
2030.
Under EU law at least 15 percent of Poland's energy
production must come from renewable sources by 2020.
