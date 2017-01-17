BRIEF-Navient Corp's Q4 press release
Please click on the link below for Navient Corp's quarterly earnings press release: Source text:
WARSAW Jan 17 The European Investment Bank (EIB) has mandated Citi Handlowy, ING Bank, mBank , and TD Securities for a tap of its 2.25 percent 1.75 billion zlotys ($428.93 million) bond due May 25, 2021, a source said.
"The transaction is expected to be launched in the near future (subject to market conditions)," a person familiar with the matter said. ($1 = 4.0799 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)
Jan 25 Australian shares were set to trade higher on Wednesday, mirroring Wall Street, as investors shifted focus away from U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance on trade to U.S. corporate earnings. Gains in financial and technology stocks lifted all three major U.S. indexes, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq touching intraday record highs. The local share price index futures rose 0.7 percent, or 37 points, to 5,631, a 19.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 i
BRASILIA, Jan 24 Brazil's central bank said on Tuesday it will streamline reserve requirement rules to reduce the management costs of financial institutions without impacting monetary policy.