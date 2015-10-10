WARSAW Oct 10 Poland's main opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party, which is leading in pre-election polls, called on Saturday for changes in current taxes and new levies it said would add up to 31 billion zlotys ($8.35 billion) to annual government revenues.

The nationalist-minded PiS wants to increase tax collection from value added (VAT) and corporate income tax (CIT) and slap new taxes on banks and big retailers to finance, among other things, higher child benefits and a lower retirement age.

Poland will hold a parliamentary election on Oct. 25.

At a debate on Saturday, the party presented draft laws for new levies on the financial sector. The party said it would either impose a 0.39 percent bank asset tax it said could yield 5 billion zlotys or alternatively, a financial transaction tax that could help raise 1.7 billion.

"We are giving ourselves 6-8 weeks for debates to decide which option to choose," said Law and Justice lawmaker Pawel Szalamacha, one of the party's tax experts.

"We are very seriously considering taxing financial transactions," he said. "But to make it a success we would need greater coordination between tax jurisdictions, so that the financial sector does not transfer its activities abroad."

Law and Justice, a 'eurosceptic' conservative party which has spoken out against an inflow of migrants, held a 34 percent to 24 percent lead over the ruling centre-right Civic Platform in a poll published on Tuesday.

The PiS, which was in power from 2005 to 2007, broadly wants to tax banks and big retailers, stop privatisation and increase budget spending to encourage families to have more children.

It also floated a bill on taxing retail stores larger than 250 square meters with a 2 percent sales levy, which it said should bring in 3.4-3.5 billion zlotys in tax revenue per year.

Szalamacha said a financial sector levy and the supermarket tax could be implemented in the first or second quarter of 2016, if the party wins power.

Another PiS legislator, Henryk Kowalczyk, said changes in the VAT, envisaged in a draft law presented on Saturday, would add 19 billion zlotys to the budget annually, while amending CIT law would bring in 4.1 billion zlotys.

"Next year's budget does not allow for a higher deficit to finance our spending plans," Kowalczyk said. "Hence we are presenting these draft laws." ($1 = 3.7130 zlotys) (Writing by Adrian Krajewski and Marcin Goettig; Editing by Mark Heinrich)