WARSAW Oct 27 Poland's central bank governor Marek Belka said on Tuesday that a change in the bank's mandate, flagged by the winner of Sunday's election, would require a change in the constitution and could conflict with European Union law.

The Law and Justice party (PiS), which will probably have an outright parliamentary majority, wants to launch a $90 billion monetary stimulus as part of a plan to boost economic growth and increase wages in central and eastern Europe's largest economy.

A senior PiS economic expert, Pawel Szalamacha, said last week the central bank objectives should also explicitly include supporting economic growth apart from maintaining price stability, which would make it similar to a dual mandate of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

