WARSAW Oct 27 Poland's central bank governor, Marek Belka, said on Tuesday that a change in the bank's mandate, flagged by the winner of Sunday's election, would require a change in the constitution and could conflict with European Union law.

The Law and Justice party (PiS), which may have an outright majority in the new parliament, wants to launch a $90 billion monetary stimulus as part of a plan to boost economic growth and increase wages in central and eastern Europe's largest economy.

The party's officials said the monetary stimulus would be similar to the European Central Bank's cheap loans programme LTRO or the Bank of England's funding for lending programme.

A senior PiS economic expert, Pawel Szalamacha, said last week the central bank objectives should also explicitly include supporting economic growth apart from maintaining price stability, which would make it similar to a dual mandate of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Belka said such a change would be hard to introduce.

"A change in the mandate would not only require a change in the constitution," Belka told reporters. "If we would like to, for example, introduce a mandate as that of the Fed, then I am not sure that if this would not put us outside of the EU."

The Polish constitution states that the National Bank of Poland - the central bank - is responsible for the stability of the Polish currency. The constitution also bans direct financing of the state budget by the central bank.

According to central bank law, the Polish central bank's main objective is price stability. The mandate also includes a secondary objective of supporting the economic policy of the government, but only if it is not in conflict with the main objective.

The statute of the European System of Central Banks, of which Poland is part, says the main objective is to maintain price stability.

"It would be immoral to expect reason from politicians in their election promises, because it would cut their chances," he told reporters. "I'm saying this half-jocking, but this is the way it is."

