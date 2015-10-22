WARSAW Oct 22 Three Polish central bankers said on Friday the policies of the main opposition party tipped to win Sunday's election would undermine central bank independence.

The Eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party plans a $91 billion central bank stimulus programme and a sharp rise in public spending to boost economic growth and wages in central and eastern Europe's largest economy.

"The observed escalation of promises made in the campaign would bring a catastrophe upon public finances, if they were to be fulfilled," policymakers Andrzej Rzonca, Jan Winiecki and Anna Zielinska-Glebocka said in an open letter.

"These irresponsible promises have been joined now by a announcement to turn the independence of the National Bank of Poland into only a facade."

The policymakers were responding to comments from a PiS lawmaker, who told the state news agency PAP this week the party would take into account a candidate's propensity to ease monetary policy when deciding on replacements for eight out of 10 members of the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) next year.

The rate-setters, appointed on the votes of the ruling Civic Platform party and all due to be replaced by Feb. 10, said the comments from PiS senior economic expert Henryk Kowalczyk amounted to an encouragement to break the law.

"Demanding new members of the Council to display a readiness to ease monetary is in essence a demand they commit perjury," the rate-setters in the letter signed also by four former policymakers.

Central bank law requires policymakers to take an oath that they will act with impartiality and in line with the central bank's mandate, which includes price stability.

Despite these legal provisions, the panel has been sharply divided in previous years across political lines. Poland has been experiencing a year of deflation - way off the central bank inflation target of 2.5 percent inflation.

Kowalczyk has said there is space to cut rates by 25-50 percent from the current 1.50 percent.

"A responsible politician should take into account the wellbeing of all, and not subordinate it to groups of interest, in this case debtors," the rate-setters said.

A recent opinion polls suggested the PiS party will win 37 percent in Sunday's election, ahead of the ruling centrist Civic Platform (PO) on 23 percent.

The PiS programme envisages in total 850 billion zlotys ($225 billion), or 50 percent of GDP, in fresh financing for the economy in the coming years.

The rate-setters said in the letter that politicians should withdraw any plans endangering central bank independence.

"Otherwise they would bring enormous problems upon Poland, which would have disastrous consequences for them as well." ($1 = 0.8967 euros) ($1 = 3.8357 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)