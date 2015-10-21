WARSAW Oct 21 A senior economic expert of Poland's Law and Justice (PiS) party, which leads in opinion polls before the Sunday parliamentary election, said on Wednesday that there was scope to cut interest rates by a total of 25-50 basis points.

"There is still space to cut interest rates due to deflation and a lack of an investment stimulus to the economy," Henryk Kowalczyk told Reuters.

"But there is no need to make sudden moves in monetary policy. I think the scope for rate cuts is 25-50 basis points," he said.

Winners of the election will appoint eight out of ten members of the rate-setting Monetary Policy Council at the start of 2016. The PiS-backed president will nominate a new central bank governor, who is to be appointed in June next year. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Wiktor Szary)