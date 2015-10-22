WARSAW Oct 22 Polish central banker Elzbieta
Chojna-Duch said on Thursday that there was still a large scope
of possibilities for stimulating economic growth, but one needed
prudence to avoid destabilising the economy and the zloty
.
"The scope of possibilities for stimulating economic growth
via various instruments and sources of financing, by various
institutions, is still big," Chojna-Duch told Reuters.
"One has to take appropriate decisions (...) with prudence
so as not to destabilise the economy and the domestic currency,
especially given increasing worries about global economic
growth," she said.
The policy maker said that monetary policy was only one of
the possibilities for stimulating the economy.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig)