WARSAW Oct 9 Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's ruling centre-right Civic Platform (PO) and its current coalition partner, the Peasants' Party (PSL), will have enough seats to form a new government after Sunday's election, an exit poll showed.

The poll, conducted by TNS OBOP for national television, showed the pro-business, pro-EU Civic Platform winning 212 seats in the 450-member Sejm or lower house of parliament and PSL 27 seats. (Writing by Gareth Jones, editing by Timothy Heritage)