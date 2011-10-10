WARSAW Oct 10 Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Civic Platform party and its ally the Peasants' Party will have enough seats to form a new coalition government, according to official results after 93 percent of votes from Sunday's election were counted.

Tusk's centre-right Civic Platform won 39 percent of votes and will get 206 seats in the 460-member lower chamber, the election commission said on Monday, while the Peasants' Party won 8.55 percent of the vote or 30 seats.

The two parties have presided over strong economic growth in the past four years of coalition government.

(Reporting by Chris Borowski, writing by Gareth Jones)