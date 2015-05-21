* Challenger Duda wants to curb foreign bank ownership

* Duda has narrow lead in presidential race

* Duda says NATO should locate military bases in Poland

* Wants Poland to focus on its own interest in the EU

By Marcin Goettig

WARSAW, May 21 Polish presidential challenger Andrzej Duda said during a debate with President Bronislaw Komorowski on Thursday that Poland should curb foreign bank ownership and focus primarily on its own interests within the European Union.

A member of the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, Duda also said Poland should make an effort to convince NATO at next year's summit to locate its military bases in Poland.

Duda said that increasing Polish ownership in the banking sector should take place through a gradual buyout of foreign-owned banks by Polish financial institutions, which are strong and can afford it.

"It's not going to be that banks will reign in Poland," Duda said during a debate with Komorowski broadcast by channel TVN.

Duda had previously backed a conversion of mortgages denominated in Swiss francs into Polish zlotys at historical exchange rates, a move that would mean billions of zlotys in losses for the banks.

Duda had previously called for a new tax on bank assets, a call that echoed moves by Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

About two-thirds of Poland's profitable and well-capitalised banking sector is foreign-owned.

Several recent polls gave Duda, who appeared more confident on Thursday than in the previous debate on Sunday, a narrow advantage over Komorowski in the run-off vote on May 24.

In Poland, the president can initiate and veto legislation, heads the armed forces and has a say in foreign policy.

The incumbent Komorowski, a close ally of the pro-business ruling Civic Platform (PO) party, was earlier seen as winning the election easily. But after a sleepy campaign, he unexpectedly lost the first-round vote to Duda, a person who was widely unknown in Poland until recently.

The presidential elections are to be held before autumn's parliamentary elections. A win for Duda could pave the way for a defeat of the ruling PO in the autumn vote, ending its unprecedented run of eight years in power.

FOREIGN POLICY

Poland, a member of the European Union since 2004, should also focus on its own interests in the EU, particularly climate policy, Duda said.

"Poland should ... focus on its interest," he said. "It surely cannot be a policy that would agree to all climate restrictions that big EU countries with nuclear energy want to impose."

"We have our industry based on coal, we need to protect our values," Duda said.

He added that NATO should locate its military bases and infrastructure in Poland as the country, a NATO member since 1999, is on the alliance's eastern flank.

"Poles first of all need peace," Duda said. "Poland should conduct an effective policy by trying to make large international organisations, which we are part of, jointly act together toward Russia and the conflict that Russia caused in Ukraine."

"NATO bases should be located on our land. We need to ensure that this is approved at the next (NATO) summit in Warsaw."

In recent years, Poland has built its position in Europe though its close cooperation with Germany and other big players in the EU.

Poland's former prime minister, Donald Tusk, has become the president of the European Council, the first head of state from an ex-Communist country to hold such a high post in the EU. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig, editing by G Crosse)