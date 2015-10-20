* Inequality key issue of parliamentary election campaign
* Economy has grown by 46 percent in 10 years
* Wealth is uneven, "garbage" contracts abound
By Justyna Pawlak and Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, Oct 20 When Google opens an "innovation
centre" in a former vodka factory in a down-at-heel
neighbourhood of Warsaw next month, many Poles are unlikely to
see it as a good sign.
Even though the economy has grown by almost half in a
decade, a large proportion of those who will vote in the
parliamentary election on Oct. 25 are unhappy with their share
of the spoils of its transformation from communism.
Combined with a string of scandals that has tarnished the
ruling Civic Platform, it is driving a shift in Polish politics
to the left after eight years of centrist-led rule.
Voters may hand power to the eurosceptic Law and Justice
party (PiS), which promises a bigger role for the state in the
economy and a lowering of the retirement age.
"The state has abandoned too many people," Beata Szydlo, the
PiS candidate for prime minister, said during a recent campaign
tour. "There are too many divisions. We need to eliminate those
divisions to ensure everyone feels the state is on their side."
PiS is seen getting 36 percent of the vote, according to the
latest opinion poll from IBRiS for the Rzeczpospolita newspaper,
setting the scene for a coalition with one or more of the five
smaller parties that could get into parliament.
To some Poles, Google's new centre to nurture and link up
with independent tech talent, only its fifth in the world, and
its central Europe engineering and administration hub in Warsaw,
shows how foreign investment is key to their future prosperity.
To others, it just one more glitzy business welcomed by a
government that may have driven up economic growth but has left
living standards for many people lagging behind, prompting about
two million to seek work abroad.
BANKING IN SIGHTS
Polish GDP expanded by 46 percent in inflation-adjusted
terms over the past 10 years. That makes it the steepest rise
among the European Union's 28 member states, but per capita GDP
is still lower than some of its central European peers.
Real earnings of Polish households, meanwhile, have risen
more than 30 percent in the last decade but remain at less than
a third of their German equivalent - good news for foreign
manufacturers looking to set up shop, but frustrating for many.
Income inequality, which shot up with the end of communism
in 1989, has now dropped to roughly the EU average, but one in
10 Poles willing to work is unemployed and more than one in four
employees have temporary contracts, twice EU the average.
A significant share of these deals is known as "garbage
contracts" because they offer bare bones benefits, have become a
hot-button issue in the election.
Civic Platform's election slogan, "Strong economy, higher
wages" seeks to address that concern, but the same IBRiS opinion
poll predicted it would get only 26 percent of the vote, after
winning more than 41 percent in 2007.
"Civic Platform represents stability," said one supporter,
Ryszard, a 63-year-old public servant who declined to give his
surname. "They care about businesses ... They are relatively
socially equitable."
Confidence in the party has been dented by leaked audiotapes
in which ministers and other officials could be heard in Warsaw
restaurants cracking off-colour jokes, ordering expensive wine
and speaking indiscreetly about colleagues and foreign leaders.
The party has focused on absorbing EU funds, attracting
investors and reducing the fiscal deficit during its two terms
in power, drawing criticism from some quarters for leaving
politically sensitive parts of the economy unreconstructed.
Poland's likely new rulers could see their election as a
mandate to reverse some market-oriented reforms.
Banking may be their first target. The PiS election
programme includes new taxes and a push towards more involvement
of Polish capital after many Poles who were encouraged to borrow
in Swiss francs lost out when the currency surged in January.
Some outsiders have cautioned against going too far.
"A government would be poorly advised if it were to entirely
redefine the role of the financial sector in growth," said
Alexander Lehmann, lead economist with the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development.
PATCHY PROGRESS
A key factor in Poland is the unevenness of the economy.
In western areas nearer the German border - Poland's main
trading partner - unemployment is near zero among qualified
workers in some sectors, employment agencies say, which helps to
improve wages or working conditions as new businesses open up.
But in the east, PiS heartland, there are pockets of extreme
poverty and economic stagnation.
Average monthly wages in the corporate sector may be just
under 1,000 euros but about two thirds of Polish employees earn
less than that, according to 2012 data, the latest available.
Mieczyslaw Cierpisz, a construction worker from Brzeziny,
one of the biggest Polish tailoring centres in the 19th century,
said Poland needed a change of government after eight years.
"We don't believe things will improve," he said. "Brzeziny
used to be famous for its tailors, there used to be many places
to work. There are none now. Tailors are working under the
table, people are picking garbage."
Disappointment with post-communist economic reform has been
prominent in Romania and Hungary in recent years. In Poland, it
is compounded by anxiety over immigration and austerity abroad,
bolstering support for fringe and nationalist parties.
Critics say PiS exaggerates economic problems to win votes.
PiS-backed President Andrzej Duda, elected in May, has said
growth appears "on paper" but the middle class is vanishing.
"Poland has been built up from plywood. Without any order
whatsoever," a rightist web portal quoted him saying in April.
Poland still has the second highest level of state control
in the economy among OECD countries after Turkey, and critics
say PiS, which has combined talk of injustice with nationalist
language, is fostering a communist-era mentality.
Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz has urged Poles not to throw away
what her government sees as building blocks for the future.
"Let's not waste a chance for Poland for the coming years," she
said.
(additional reporting by Karol Witenberg and Wiktor Szary,
editing by Philippa Fletcher)