BERLIN Oct 26 The German government declined to
comment on Monday on the result of Poland's watershed election
on Sunday, when the eurosceptic Law and Justice party (PiS)
claimed victory.
Asked whether Chancellor Angela Merkel expected more
opposition to attempts to reach a European solution to the
refugee crisis as a result of the election result, German
government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news conference:
"The government out of principle does not be comment on the
results of elections in democracies we are friends with."
