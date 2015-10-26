BERLIN Oct 26 Germany wants to retain a close partnership with Poland, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday after the eurosceptic Law and Justice party (PiS) claimed victory in the Polish election on Sunday.

"Germany and Poland, our two peoples, have become closer partners and friends - not just on the level of political cooperation, but above all in the relationships between the peoples ... and we want that to remain the case," Seibert told a government news conference. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Noah Barkin)