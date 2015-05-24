* Exit poll shows Andrzej Duda to be new president
* Some Poles don't feel benefit of strong economy
* Defeat may foreshadow later parliamentary election
By Pawel Sobczak and Agnieszka Barteczko
WARSAW, May 25 Polish President Bronislaw
Komorowski conceded defeat to conservative challenger Andrzej
Duda in Sunday's presidential election, a result that will set
alarm bells ringing for the government, which faces its own
election race later this year.
Komorowski had originally been seen as a shoo-in for another
term in office, and his defeat reflected a desire among voters
for new faces, and a sense that Poland's new-found prosperity
was not being shared out equally.
The outgoing president, an ally of Prime Minister Ewa
Kopacz, announced he was conceding defeat after an exit poll
showed he had won 47 percent to 53 percent for Duda. Official
results have not yet been released.
"I respect your choice," Komorowski told a gathering of
supporters. "I wish my challenger a successful presidency."
The victory for 43-year-old Duda marks the first major
electoral win in almost a decade for his party, the opposition
Law and Justice party. It is close to the Catholic church,
socially conservative, and markets see it as less
business-friendly than the governing Civic Platform.
Poland's zloty currency was down 1 percent against the euro
after the exit poll was released, a sign some investors are
already expecting a change in government.
In Poland, the prime minister leads the government but the
president is head of the armed forces, has a say in foreign
policy and in the passage of legislation, and also controls who
heads the central bank.
Duda served as legal adviser to former conservative
President Lech Kaczynski, was a deputy justice minister, a
member of the Polish parliament, and is now a member of the
European parliament.
VETO POWER
He has yet to spell out explicitly how he will use his new
powers, but he could promote a more sceptical approach to the
European Union, and block socially liberal initiatives such as a
proposed law that would support in-vitro fertilisation.
Beata Szydlo, deputy head of Law and Justice said of Duda's
plans once in office: "He realises that he will have to
cooperate with the government, but this is a president who
listens to all Poles. He will not sign bills that are directed
against them."
Duda's win throws down a gauntlet to the centre-right Civic
Platform party, which has for years dominated the political
landscape and controls the longest-serving government in
Poland's post-Communist history.
Eight years in power, the party has presided over rapid
economic growth and rising salaries in eastern Europe's biggest
economy.
But many Poles feel their country's vaunted "economic
miracle" has passed them by.
"Economic growth? For the average citizen it is hardly
perceptible," said Zbigniew Pela, 53, a railway worker who was
voting for Duda on Sunday. "They create good living conditions
for some social groups, who have their businesses, and not for
ordinary citizens."
Foreign Minister Grzegorz Schetyna said Sunday's result was
a serious warning for Civic Platform. "We have to ask ourselves
difficult questions ahead of the next elections," he told public
broadcaster TVP Info.
(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz, Marcin Goettig, Jan
Pytalski and Wiktor Szary in WARSAW; Writing by Christian Lowe;
Editing by Mark Trevelyan, Andrew Hay and Eric Walsh)