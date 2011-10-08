* Civic Platform led Law and Justice in opinion polls
* Civic Platform says it guarantees stability, reform
* Law and Justice victory could test Russia, Germany ties
By Gabriela Baczynska
WARSAW, Oct 9 Poland's centre-right Civic
Platform is likely to win four more years in power in a
parliamentary election on Sunday and press on with gradual
economic reforms and closer ties with the European Union.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Civic Platform led the final
opinion polls but outspoken former premier Jaroslaw Kaczynski's
conservative-nationalist Law and Justice party narrowed the gap
in some polls at the end of campaigning.
No party is expected to be able to rule alone and Tusk is
likely to turn to his current coalition partners, the Peasants'
Party, if he wins. But opinion polls show Palikot's Movement, a
new party which supports gay rights, abortion and legalisation
of soft drugs, could emerge as a potential partner.
Tusk, who steered the country of more than 38 million people
safely through the 2008-09 global financial crisis, has
portrayed himself as a guardian of stability and said he will
continue his cautious approach to economic reforms if he wins.
"At stake in this election are security and the stable
development of our country. In my view, only PO (Civic Platform)
guarantees that," Tusk said on Friday.
Law and Justice leaders have promised more state involvement
in the economy, including a bank tax and higher taxes for the
rich, and vowed to wind down large-scale privatisation carried
out since Civic Platform took power in late 2007.
"If Poland becomes a strong, developed country, we won't
have to privatise Polish companies, sell state firms for peanuts
or privatise hospitals," Kaczynski told the Fakt tabloid.
Even if Law and Justice wins the most votes, it would be
likely to struggle to put together a coalition.
More than 30 million people are eligible to vote. They will
elect 460 lawmakers in the lower house, the Sejm, and 100 to the
upper chamber, the Senate.
Voting starts at 0700 (0500 GMT) and ends at 2100 (1900
GMT), when the first exit polls will be released. The official
result will take several hours to come in.
ECONOMIC CHALLENGES
Poland's main immediate challenge is to curb the public debt
and deficit, which ballooned during the financial crisis.
Ratings agencies have said they could downgrade Poland if it
does not swiftly act to reduce the budget deficit, expected to
reach 5.6 percent of gross domestic product this year, and the
public debt, expected to reach 53.8 percent of GDP this year.
Economists doubt Law and Justice would be able to meet the
challenge and a short-term sell-off would be likely on Polish
financial markets if it won.
The current coalition, however, has failed to deliver on the
far-reaching liberal market reforms Tusk originally promised.
Civic Platform is likely to woo the Peasants' Party again,
and Tusk has said he would not want to rule in a tri-party
coalition. Sources in his party have said it might try to win
over individual leftist lawmakers if it is close to a majority.
But the new libertarian party led by Janusz Palikot, a
wealthy businessman and former Civil Platform lawmaker, has
emerged as a potential partner after a late surge in opinion
polls. It has criticised Poland's powerful Catholic Church.
The outcome could depend heavily on how many people vote as
a low turnout is likely to favour Law and Justice, whose core
electorate is traditionally loyal.
Any prolonged uncertainty over the shape of the coalition
could unsettle financial markets in Poland, which holds the EU
presidency until the end of this year, a largely formal role.
FOREIGN POLICY AGENDA
At stake is also Poland's international agenda. Tusk, who is
strongly pro-EU despite the euro zone debt crisis, differs on
foreign policy to Kaczynski, who deeply distrusts Poland's
largest neighbours, Germany and Russia.
Tusk made improving ties with Germany, which occupied Poland
during World War Two, a priority after relations sank under
Poland's previous government, led by Kaczynski. Kaczynski raised
eyebrows in Germany again this week by repeating in a new book
his view that Berlin is trying to subdue Poland.
Tusk has also embarked on a cautious rapprochement with
Moscow, which held sway in Poland for decades until the collapse
of communist rule in Poland in 1989.
This policy, however, has suffered following a plane crash
in Smolensk in western Russia which killed then President Lech
Kaczynski, Jaroslaw Kaczynski's twin, and all 95 others on board
Moscow says mistakes by Polish pilots were the sole cause of
the crash in April 2010. Warsaw says it believes Russian ground
controllers also played a role in the tragedy.
Kaczynski accuses Tusk of betraying Poland's national
interest in Warsaw's dealings both with Berlin and Moscow and
believes Tusk and Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin bore
some responsibility for his brother's death.
Kaczynski's combative rhetoric on that issue has enabled
Civi Platform to highlight the risks it says would stem from any
return to power of Law and Justice by deepening social divisions
and antagonising Poland's allies.
(Writing by Gabriela Baczynska)