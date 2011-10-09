* Civic Platform led Law and Justice in opinion polls
WARSAW, Oct 9 Poland voted in a parliamentary
election on Sunday that could give Prime Minister Donald Tusk's
centre-right Civic Platform four more years in power to pursue
gradual economic reforms and preserve political stability.
Civic Platform, which guided Poland through the 2008-2009
financial crisis and favours closer ties with the rest of the
European Union, would be the first party to hold on to power in
an election in Poland since the collapse of Communism in 1989.
Opinion polls show no party will win an outright majority
and another four years of coalition government are likely in the
country of more than 38 million people after Civic Platform's
four-year alliance with the Peasants' Party.
The polls put outspoken ex-premier Jaroslaw Kacynski's
conservative-nationalist Law and Justice party in second place.
His return to power after four years in opposition could strain
ties with Russia and Germany but is widely considered unlikely
because his party would struggle to forge a coalition.
Tusk, 54, portrays himself as a guardian of stability. A
mild-mannered pragmatist with a common touch, he has eschewed
radical economic reforms, avoided talk of austerity despite a
large budget deficit and promised to continue cautious reforms.
Law and Justice has promised more state involvement in the
economy, including a bank tax and higher taxes for the rich, and
vowed to wind down large-scale privatisation.
"PO (Civic Platform) should continue to govern because they
have done a great deal. Just look at the roads," said Maria
Mlodzikowska, an 80-year-old retired physical education teacher,
after voting in Warsaw.
But Jan Mazur, a 74-year-old retired printer, said he had
voted for Law and Justice for the sake of his grandchildren.
"I don't want them to grow up in a country which owns
nothing because the PO has sold everything off under the pretext
of what they call privatisation," he said.
More than 30 million people are eligible to vote. They will
elect 460 lawmakers in the lower house, the Sejm, and 100 to the
upper chamber, the Senate.
Voting started at 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) and ends at 9 p.m. (1900
GMT), when the first exit polls will be released. The official
result will take several hours to come in.
Police said two polling stations in the eastern city of
Lublin were closed because of a bomb scare but there were no
other reports of problems across the NATO member state.
ECONOMIC CHALLENGES
Ratings agencies say they could downgrade Poland if it does
not swiftly act to reduce the budget deficit, expected to reach
5.6 percent of gross domestic product this year, and the public
debt, expected to reach 53.8 percent of GDP this year.
Economists doubt Law and Justice would be able to meet the
challenge. The current coalition, however, has failed to deliver
on promises of far-reaching liberal market reforms.
The EU's largest former communist economy has lost some of
its lustre since 2007 when Tusk took power, but Poland was the
only EU state to maintain positive growth through the turmoil of
2008-2009 and growth is estimated at 4 percent this year.
The Euro 2012 soccer championship, which Poland will co-host
with Ukraine, should also boost demand.
If Tusk wins but cannot forge a strong coalition with just
the Peasants' Party, he may have to turn to Palikot's Movement,
a new party that supports gay rights, abortion and legalisation
of soft drugs for support.
Led by Janusz Palikot, a wealthy businessman and former
Civic Platform lawmaker, the party has criticised Poland's
powerful Catholic Church.
"I support Palikot ... at least he'll be a breath of fresh
air in the stiflingly stodgy Sejm," said Krystyna Celinska, a
28-year-old graphic artist.
FOREIGN POLICY DIFFERENCES
Tusk favours deeper EU integration despite the euro zone
debt crisis and has sought stable ties with Russia and Germany,
its largest and most powerful neighbours.
Kaczynski, 62, deeply distrusts the countries which carved
up Poland under a Nazi-Soviet pact before World War Two and also
raised eyebrows during the election campaign by repeating in a
new book his view that Berlin is trying to subdue Poland.
"I back PiS (Law and Justice) because they put Poland's
interests ahead of those of Brussels or Berlin," said Maria
Derkacz, a translator in her early 60s.
Tusk has continued the rapprochement with Moscow, which held
sway over Poland for decades after World War Two, despite a
setback since a plane crash last year killed then-President Lech
Kaczynski, Jaroslaw Kaczynski's twin, and 95 others.
Moscow says mistakes by Polish pilots were the sole cause of
the crash. Warsaw believes Russian ground controllers also
played a role in the tragedy and Kaczynski says Tusk and Russian
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin bore some responsibility.
"I don't much like Tusk but he will prevent Kaczynski
getting into power," said Andrzej Antczak, a 42-year-old
communications specialist.
