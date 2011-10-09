* Civic Platform led Law and Justice in opinion polls
* Civic Platform says it guarantees stability, reform
* Law and Justice victory could test Russia, Germany ties
By Gabriela Baczynska and Rob Strybel
WARSAW, Oct 9 Poland voted in a parliamentary
election on Sunday that could give Prime Minister Donald Tusk's
centre-right Civic Platform four more years in power to pursue
gradual economic reforms and preserve political stability.
Civic Platform, which guided Poland through the 2008-2009
financial crisis and favours closer ties with the rest of the
European Union, would be the first party to hold on to power in
an election in Poland since Communism collapsed in 1989.
Tusk, 54, has promised to continue cautious economic reforms
if he retains power, and has made clear he will press on with
efforts to ensure stable relations with Poland's large and
powerful neighbours, Germany and Russia.
But some opinion polls before the election showed former
premier Jaroslaw Kaczynski's conservative-nationalist Law and
Justice party catching up in second place, and pollsters said it
could challenge Civic Platform if the voter turnout is low.
The election commission said 23 percent of voters had cast
ballots by 2.00 p.m. (1200 GMT) and commentators said this could
point to a low turnout.
Kaczynski rails against Germany and Russia and his return to
power after four years in opposition could threaten ties with
Poland's largest neighbours, and political stability, but he
would have difficulty building a stable coalition.
"Democracy is strong through participation. With a 20-30
percent turnout, democracy wilts before our very eyes. I hope
the turnout will be at least middling and not dramatically lower
than normal," former president Aleksander Kwasniewski said.
No party is expected to win an outright majority and another
four years of coalition government are likely in the country of
more than 38 million people after Civic Platform's four-year
alliance with the Peasants' Party.
President Bronislaw Komorowski, who hails from Tusk's party,
made clear he expected coalition talks to start quickly after
the election and added: "I will begin them with the leader of
the victorious party."
FATE OF REFORMS
Tusk portrays himself as a guardian of stability. A
mild-mannered pragmatist with a common touch, he has eschewed
radical economic reforms, avoided talk of austerity despite a
large budget deficit and promised to continue cautious reforms.
"PO (Civic Platform) should continue to govern because they
have done a great deal. Just look at the roads," said Maria
Mlodzikowska, an 80-year-old retired physical education teacher,
after voting in Warsaw.
Law and Justice has promised more state involvement in the
economy, including a bank tax and higher taxes for the rich, and
vowed to wind down large-scale privatisation. The Law and
Justice-led coalition collapsed in acrimony in 2007.
Jan Mazur, a 74-year-old retired printer, said he had voted
for Law and Justice for the sake of his grandchildren.
"I don't want them to grow up in a country which owns
nothing because the PO has sold everything off under the pretext
of what they call privatisation," he said.
Ratings agencies say they could downgrade Poland if it does
not swiftly act to reduce the budget deficit, expected to reach
5.6 percent of gross domestic product this year, and the public
debt, expected to reach 53.8 percent of GDP this year.
Economists doubt Law and Justice would be able to meet the
challenge. The current coalition, however, has failed to deliver
on promises of far-reaching liberal market reforms.
The EU's largest former communist economy has lost some of
its lustre since 2007, but Poland was the only EU state to
maintain positive growth through the turmoil of 2008-2009 and
growth is forecast to be about 4 percent this year.
FOREIGN POLICY CHALLENGES
If Tusk wins but cannot build a strong coalition with just
the Peasants' Party, he could turn for support to leftist
deputies or parties, or to Palikot's Movement, a new party that
has criticised the powerful Catholic Church.
The party, led by Civic Platform defector Janusz Palikot,
supports gay rights, abortion and legalisation of soft drugs.
"I support Palikot ... at least he'll be a breath of fresh
air in the stiflingly stodgy Sejm," said Krystyna Celinska, a
28-year-old graphic artist.
Tusk favours deeper EU integration for the NATO member state
and has built up relations with Moscow and Berlin.
Kaczynski, 62, distrusts both -- Poland was carved up under
a Nazi-Soviet pact before World War Two -- and raised eyebrows
during the election campaign by repeating in a new book his view
that Berlin is trying to subdue Poland.
"I back PiS (Law and Justice) because they put Poland's
interests ahead of those of Brussels or Berlin," said Maria
Derkacz, a translator in her early 60s.
Tusk has continued the rapprochement with Moscow, which held
sway over Poland for decades after World War Two, despite
strains over a plane crash last year that killed then-President
Lech Kaczynski, Jaroslaw Kaczynski's twin, and 95 others.
