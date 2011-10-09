* Tusk claims victory, Kaczynski concedes defeat

* Financial markets sure to welcome result

* Exit poll shows current coalition will have majority (Edits, adds Komorowski, analyst)

By Gabriela Baczynska and Pawel Sobczak

WARSAW, Oct 9 Polish voters handed Prime Minister Donald Tusk's centre-right Civic Platform four more years in power on Sunday, exit polls showed, paving the way for him to pursue cautious economic reforms and closer ties with the rest of the EU.

An exit poll showed Tusk's pro-business party was on course to win 39.6 percent of votes in a parliamentary election, short of an absolute majority but far ahead of Jaroslaw Kaczynski's nationalist-conservative Law and Justice party on 30.1 percent.

It is the first time a ruling party has been re-elected in the country of 38 million since the fall of communism in 1989.

Financial markets are expected to welcome the result, which points to four more years of relative political and economic stability in the European Union's largest eastern member state at a time of deepening crisis in the euro zone.

"I wanted to thank all of those who voted for us and those who didn't because we will be together bearing responsibility for Poland for four more years," Tusk, 54, said in a victory speech to cheers at his party's headquarters.

Kaczynski conceded defeat and the Peasants' Party, Tusk's junior coalition partner for the past four years, said it was ready to renew the alliance.

Projections based on the exit poll, conducted by TNS OBOP for national television, showed the two parties would have enough seats to secure a majority in the Sejm or lower house.

Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski, a former Civic Platform lawmaker, is now expected to ask Tusk to form a government but he said he must first wait for the official election results, expected on Tuesday evening.

"I hope that it will be possible to reduce the time necessary for creating the government ... to a minimum," he said.

Poland was the only EU member state not to sink into recession during the 2008-09 global economic crisis.

"This is a vote for stability more than anything else," said Nicholas Spiro, head of Spiro Sovereign Strategy, a London-based consultancy.

"From a market standpoint, one of the key anchors of Poland's creditworthiness has remained in place. Given the rapidly deteriorating external backdrop, there is an even bigger premium on political stability in Poland."

But he also cautioned that Civil Platform's preference for caution left questions over whether the next government would carry out the kind of fiscal and structural reforms that Poland needs.

ECONOMY IN FOCUS

Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski said he was ready to remain in his post and reiterated his intention to reduce Poland's budget deficit to below 3 percent of gross domestic product next year, in line with promises to the EU.

Civic Platform has also vowed to press on with a privatisation programme expected to bring in 15 billion zlotys ($4.6 billion) this year and 10 billion zlotys in 2012.

An aide to Tusk said the prime minister would continue his policy of gradual economic reforms.

"At a time of global crisis, such turmoil on the global markets, even gradual reforms will require brave decisions and our coalition will continue to do them effectively," said the aide, Michal Boni.

The post-communist Democratic Left Alliance won 7.7 percent -- a surprisingly poor result -- the rural-based Peasants' Party 8.2 percent, and a new liberal grouping called Palikot's Movement 10.1 percent, the exit poll showed.

Projected results based on the exit poll showed Civic Platform and the Peasants' Party should have 239 seats in the 450-seat Sejm.

The result is a personal triumph for Tusk, a pragmatic liberal conservative from near Gdansk on Poland's Baltic coast who was involved in the Solidarity movement that helped end decades of communist rule.

Tusk percent of gross national product (GDP) this year, and to rein in public debt, seen at 53.8 percent of GDP, or face the risk of Poland being downgraded by ratings agencies.

Tusk also favours closer integration with the rest of the EU and says joining the euro remains a strategic goal for Poland despite the debt crisis in the euro zone.

Kaczynski's calls for a halt to privatisation, for higher taxes on the wealthy and for a more combative stance in dealings with Poland's EU partners had unsettled investors.

A government led by Kaczynski, 62, would have been likely to strain Poland's relations with its two large neighbours, Russia and Germany, as happened when law and Justice was last in power from 2005 to 2007.

Kaczynski distrusts both Berlin and Moscow -- Poland was carved up under a Nazi-Soviet pact before World War Two -- and raised eyebrows during the election campaign by repeating in a new book his view that Berlin is trying to subdue Poland.

Tusk has good personal ties with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and has maintained a cautious rapprochement with Moscow, despite strains over a plane crash last year that killed then-President Lech Kaczynski, Jaroslaw Kaczynski's twin. ($1 = 3.235 Polish Zlotys) (Writing by Gareth Jones, editing by Timothy Heritage)