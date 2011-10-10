* Tusk's Civic Platform wins new four-year term
* Tusk to seek new coalition with Peasants' Party
* Analysts welcome outcome as sign of stability
WARSAW, Oct 10 Donald Tusk will be the first
Polish prime minister since the fall of communism more than two
decades ago to rule for a second consecutive term after his
centre-right Civic Platform trounced rivals in an election,
cheering the markets.
With 64 percent of the votes counted, Tusk's pro-business
party had won 37.5 percent of votes in Sunday's election, short
of an absolute majority but far ahead of Jaroslaw Kaczynski's
nationalist-conservative Law and Justice party on 30.6 percent.
Financial markets will welcome Tusk's victory, which points
to four more years of relative political and economic stability
in the European Union's largest eastern member state at a time
of deepening crisis in the euro zone.
The Polish zloty edged up 0.1 percent in early
Monday trade, while other regional currencies shed as much as
0.9 percent.
Soon after exit polls indicated a decisive win when the
polls closed on Sunday night, Tusk swiftly claimed victory and
Kaczynski conceded defeat.
Although the partial results showed PO with a smaller share
than the exit polls, the party and its preferred coalition
partner, the Peasants' Party (PSL), would still together have
enough seats to win a small majority in the Sejm lower house.
"From the point of view of the markets, this is very good
news. Investors worried that we could see a coalition made up of
three parties," said Ernest Pytlarczyk, chief economist at BRE
Bank.
The leader of the rural-based PSL, Waldemar Pawlak,
signalled he was ready to forge a new coalition with Tusk.
"The ruling party and coalition for the first time in
Poland's post-communist history has been re-elected and that
shows the consolidation of democracy in Poland," said Jacek
Raciborski, a political scientist at Warsaw University.
"Only the low turnout is worrying," he added.
About one in two eligible voters took part in the election,
in which a return to power by Kaczynski would have threatened
relations with Germany and Russia and worried investors.
The PAP state news agency quoted a senior PO politician as
saying Tusk and Pawlak might yet fall short of a majority and
Civic Platform might also try to lure members of the Democratic
Left Alliance (SLD) into a new coalition.
The SLD, heir to the once-mighty Communist Party, took a
surprisingly poor 8.2 percent, according to the exit poll, while
Pawlak's PSL secured 9.5 percent.
The final tally could show an even better result for Tusk's
party, as the election commission usually includes larger
cities, which tend to favour PO, towards the end of its count.
The outgoing coalition has presided over four years of
strong economic growth, steering Poland smoothly through the
2008-09 global financial crisis without dipping into recession.
Its victory ends a string of defeats for ruling parties in
elections in EU member states this year, including in Portugal,
Latvia, Denmark and Ireland.
PO has pledged more cautious reforms aimed at reining in the
public debt and budget deficit, expected to reach 53.8 percent
and 5.6 percent respectively this year.
It also wants to continue a privatisation programme set to
net 15 billion zlotys ($4 billion) for state coffers in 2011 and
to pursue closer ties with Poland's EU partners.
TUSK TRIUMPH
Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski, a former Civic
Platform lawmaker, is expected to ask Tusk to form a government
but said he must first wait for the official election results,
expected on Tuesday evening.
"I hope that it will be possible to reduce the time
necessary for creating the government ... to a minimum,"
Komorowski said on Sunday evening.
The result is a personal triumph for Tusk, 54, a pragmatic
liberal conservative from near Gdansk on Poland's Baltic coast,
who was involved in the Solidarity movement that helped end
decades of communist rule.
Tusk, whose country holds the EU presidency until the end of
this year, favours closer integration with the rest of the bloc
and says joining the euro remains a strategic goal for Poland
despite the debt crisis in the euro zone.
He has good personal ties with German Chancellor Angela
Merkel and has maintained a cautious rapprochement with Russia,
despite strains over a plane crash there last year that killed
then-President Lech Kaczynski, Jaroslaw Kaczynski's twin.
Jaroslaw Kaczynski's calls for a halt to privatisation, for
higher taxes on the wealthy and for a more combative stance in
dealings with the EU unsettled investors.
The main surprise of this election was the rise of a new
liberal grouping, Palikot's Movement, which the exit poll showed
winning 10.1 percent, much of it at the expense of the former
communists.
Janusz Palikot, its founder, is a wealthy businessman and
former PO lawmaker whose attacks on the powerful Roman Catholic
Church and championing of causes such as gay rights and
legalisation of soft drugs struck a chord among young voters.
($1 = 3.235 Polish Zlotys)
