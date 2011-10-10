* Tusk's Civic Platform wins new four-year term
* Tusk to seek new coalition with Peasants' Party
* Marklets, analysts welcome outcome as sign of stability
By Gareth Jones
WARSAW, Oct 10 Centre-right leader Donald Tusk
has become the first Polish prime minister since the fall of
communism in 1989 to win a second consecutive term following his
Civic Platform's election victory, nearly complete results
showed on Monday.
With 93 percent of the votes counted, Tusk's pro-business
party had 39 percent of the votes in Sunday's election. Its main
rival, Jaroslaw Kaczynski's nationalist-conservative Law and
Justice party, trailed on 30 percent.
On that projection, Civic Platform would secure 206 seats in
the 460-member lower chamber, or Sejm.
Its ally, the rural-based Peasants' Party, was on track to
win 30 seats, giving Tusk enough support to rebuild the same
coalition that has steered Poland smoothly through the economic
turmoil of the past four years.
Tusk is also expected to try to lure moderate members of the
post-communist Democratic Left Alliance (SLD) into a new
coalition. The SLD won only about 8.2 percent of the vote after
losing many younger voters to a new libertarian grouping.
Palikot's Movement, founded by wealthy businessman and
former PO lawmaker Janusz Palikot, won 9.9 percent. Palikot's
attacks on the powerful Roman Catholic Church and championing of
causes such as gay rights and legalisation of soft drugs have
struck a chord among young urban voters.
Lech Walesa, Poland's former president and leader of the
Solidarity trade union in communist times, said Palikot had
successfully tapped into issues neglected by other parties.
"Palikot had a clearer message... and people want a simpler,
clear message," Walesa told TVN24 television.
Financial markets welcomed Tusk's victory as a guarantee of
political and economic stability in the European Union's largest
eastern member state at a time of deepening crisis in the euro
zone.
"From the point of view of the markets, this is very good
news. Investors worried that we could see a coalition made up of
three parties," said Ernest Pytlarczyk, chief economist at BRE
Bank.
The Polish zloty was 1 percent higher against
the euro in early Monday trade, bonds also firmed and the Warsaw
bourse's main index rose 0.3 percent while other
regional stock markets fell.
Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski, a former Civic
Platform lawmaker, is expected to ask Tusk to form a government
but has said he must first wait for the final election results,
expected on Tuesday evening.
"I hope that it will be possible to reduce the time
necessary for creating the government ... to a minimum,"
Komorowski said on Sunday evening.
The main surprise of the election was the rise of a new
liberal grouping, Palikot's Movement, which the exit poll showed
winning 9.9 percent, much of it at the expense of the former
communists.
CONTINUITY
Political analysts said Sunday's election result showed
Polish democracy had come of age.
"The ruling party and coalition for the first time in
Poland's post-communist history has been re-elected and that
shows the consolidation of democracy in Poland," said Jacek
Raciborski, a political scientist at Warsaw University.
"Only the low turnout is worrying," he added.
About one in two eligible voters took part in the election,
in which a return to power by Kaczynski would have threatened
relations with Germany and Russia and worried investors.
Tusk's party also won a clear victory in the upper chamber,
or Senate, where it was projected to win 62 of the 100 seats.
The outgoing coalition has presided over four years of
strong economic growth, steering Poland smoothly through the
2008-09 global financial crisis without dipping into recession.
Its victory ends a string of defeats for ruling parties in
elections in EU member states this year, including in Portugal,
Latvia, Denmark and Ireland.
Civic Platform has pledged more cautious reforms aimed at
reining in the public debt and budget deficit, expected to reach
53.8 percent and 5.6 percent respectively this year.
It also wants to continue a privatisation programme set to
net 15 billion zlotys ($4 billion) for state coffers in 2011 and
to pursue closer ties with Poland's EU partners.
The result is a personal triumph for Tusk, 54, a pragmatic
liberal conservative from near Gdansk on Poland's Baltic coast,
who was involved in the Solidarity movement that helped end
decades of communist rule.
Tusk, whose country holds the EU presidency until the end of
this year, favours closer integration with the rest of the bloc
and says joining the euro remains a strategic goal for Poland
despite the debt crisis in the euro zone.
He has good personal ties with German Chancellor Angela
Merkel and has maintained a cautious rapprochement with Russia,
despite strains over a plane crash there last year that killed
then-President Lech Kaczynski, Jaroslaw Kaczynski's twin.
Jaroslaw Kaczynski's calls for a halt to privatisation, for
higher taxes on the wealthy and for a more combative stance in
dealings with the EU had unsettled investors.
($1 = 3.235 Polish Zlotys)
