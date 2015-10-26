* Polish conservative opposition wins Sunday's election
* Still unclear whether PiS can rule alone
* Rock star Kukiz appears most likely coalition partner
* Polish stocks mostly up, zloty tad weaker, bonds flat
(Adds S&P comment, updates market reaction, adds detail)
By Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski
WARSAW, Oct 26 Poland's eurosceptic Law and
Justice party (PiS) crushed the pro-EU ruling party in Sunday's
parliamentary election, but it will have to wait for the final
vote tallies to discover whether it can rule alone or will need
a formal coalition partner.
Detailed exit polls showed three smaller parties, including
the leftwing alliance that grew out of the pre-1989 Communist
Party, teetering on the edge of the threshold for entering
parliament.
That might make for some political horse-trading over the
next few weeks but will not weaken the decisive swing towards
Law and Justice's brand of social conservatism mixed with
left-leaning economics. Preliminary voting results are due on
Monday evening and final numbers on Tuesday. The latest exit
poll saw PiS winning just over half of the 460 parliamentary
seats.
With this result, Jaroslaw Kaczynski's PiS has scored the
biggest victory for a single party in terms of seats since
Poland shed communism in 1989, returning to power in
ex-communist central Europe's biggest nation after eight years.
The European Commission and Germany - which both had
strained ties with the last PiS-led government that fell apart
in 2007 - said they hoped for good relations with the new
government, which will be led not by the combative Kaczynski but
by his ally Beata Szydlo, who has no foreign policy experience.
PiS favours a sharp rise in public spending and also wants
to get the central bank to pump 350 billion zlotys into the
economy over six years to support growth - a move some see as
undermining the bank's independence.
PiS signalled plans to reap new revenues from next year with
a tax on banks' assets and there were also signs it was
confident of sufficient informal support in parliament from
other parties to plan changes to Poland's constitution.
"Many party leaders have talked of wanting deeper change in
Poland so, if we want to deliver that, changes to the
constitution are vital," the party's spokesman on economic
affairs, Zbigniew Kuzmiuk, told a radio broadcast.
Rating agency Standard and Poor's said the outcome of the
vote had no immediate impact on Poland's A- rating with a
positive outlook, but added that policy measures planned by Law
and Justice could dampen investor confidence.
"We could revise the outlook to stable if we saw reversals
regarding fiscal consolidation, macroeconomic management, or
monetary policy," said S&P lead analyst on Poland, Felix
Winnekens.
Poland's main stock market index rose 0.5 percent
on Monday, but shares in some banks fell. The zloty currency
was only marginally weaker as investors had already
priced in a PiS victory in recent weeks. Bonds were stable.
ANGER AND FRUSTRATION
Poland's economy expanded by some 50 percent in the last
decade, with the outgoing pro-market Civic Platform (PO)
focusing on making the most of generous EU aid and combining
green-field investment with fiscal prudence.
But some of PO's policies, including a shift of some pension
assets to the state, annoyed some of its core urban, middle
class voters who on Sunday switched to a new, economically
liberal party Nowoczesna (Modern).
Despite Poland's strong economic growth, pockets of poverty
and economic stagnation remain, and PiS was able to exploit
growing frustration in these areas that the fruits of economic
success had not been more evenly shared.
PO's move to raise the retirement age to 67 also cost the
party votes and played into the hands of PiS, which has promised
to bring it back down, to 65 for men and 60 for women.
PiS, distrustful of the EU and an advocate of a strong NATO
stance in dealings with Russia, opposes joining the euro zone
any time soon and promises more welfare spending on the poor.
It also wants to enshrine more Catholic values in law,
reflecting the party's socially conservative stance. Those ideas
are broadly supported by the other big winner in Sunday's polls,
an anti-establishment group led by rock star Pawel Kukiz.
"If it turned out that we are a few seats short (of a
majority), I would prefer a stable cooperation, and the first
natural partner is Mr.Kukiz," said Jaroslaw Gowin, seen as a
potential candidate for defence minister in the new government.
The latest exit poll update from the IPSOS pollster gave PiS
37.7 percent of the vote, translating to 232 seats in the
460-member lower house of parliament. Kukiz was on course to
secure around 40 seats.
The final numbers could change if a handful of smaller
parties exceed vote thresholds for winning seats.
Kukiz told Radio Zet he did not plan to enter a coalition,
but Polish political commentators assume PiS will be able to
count on at least some of his lawmakers in the parliament. PiS
may also hope to win over some Civic Platform lawmakers.
ASSERTIVE DIPLOMACY
PiS has vowed to take on a more assertive stance in foreign
policy, which is all but certain to cause fresh rifts between
Warsaw and Berlin as well as Brussels after eight years of PO
rule, which sought to keep Poland in the European mainstream.
Asked to comment on the election result, German government
spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news briefing: "Germany and
Poland, our two peoples, have become closer partners and friends
- not just on the level of political cooperation, but above all
in the relationships between the peoples ... and we want that to
remain the case."
European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has
written to Szydlo, Poland's likely new prime minister, saying he
expects Warsaw to "play a central role" in building a "strong
and resilient European Union", a spokesman said on Monday.
Russia responded cautiously to the Polish election result,
noting that bilateral relations are not in very good shape.
"We want them (better relations) now as well, but as we say,
you cannot force love," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
said.
(Additional reporting by Marcin Goettig, Wiktor Szary, Pawel
Sobczak in Warsaw, Lidia Kelly in Moscow, Writing by Patrick
Graham and Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Gareth Jones)