By Sujata Rao

LONDON, Oct 21 Losses on Polish financial markets have highlighted investors' anxiety over the country's expected lurch towards populist, pro-welfare policies after Sunday's election, but a history of rock-solid growth should shield against a broader selloff.

The main opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party is tipped to win the parliamentary poll. Socially conservative and eurosceptical, PiS has called for sharp increases in public spending and wants banks to foot the bill for converting households' hard currency loans into zlotys.

Investors got a further jolt this week when senior PiS lawmaker Henryk Kowalczyk called for cheap central bank loans totalling almost $100 billion over six years to support economic growth, comments that drove the zloty to nine-month lows versus the euro on Wednesday. .

However for many investors surveying the bleak landscape of today's emerging markets, Poland resembles the proverbial one-eyed man in the kingdom of the blind - for all its political uncertainty it still looks in fairly good shape compared with bigger peers such as Brazil, Russia or Turkey.

Poland, once seen as a very safe and reliable bet, has in fact been losing its gloss for months due to the election risks. The zloty is down 5 percent against the dollar this year and the Warsaw stock market is down almost 10 percent, performing much worse than its central European neighbours.

Shares in banks, which may bear the brunt of PiS policies, are down 13 percent. Polish credit default swaps - derivatives used for insuring exposure to a market - recently hit 18-month highs.

"Without elections, Poland would have been a great market," said Maarten-Jan Bakkum, a strategist at NN Investment Partners, which has a small overweight position on Polish stocks relative to their share in the MSCI equity index.

Bakkum said the prospect of PiS ousting the pro-business, centrist Civic Platform (PO) party prevented him from adding exposure. To explain the overweight, he added: "I struggle to find any good stories elsewhere in EM."

SUCCESS STORY

Polish market moves indeed look modest against this year's 15-30 percent losses in many other developing countries.

Nonetheless they show investors are rattled by the prospect of change in a country seen as one of the biggest emerging market success stories of the past two decades.

The economy has expanded at an annual 3.5 percent for the past decade while net private capital flows since 2000 amount to a whopping $428 billion, according to the Institute of International Finance. Bricks-and-mortar direct investment comprised almost 40 percent of this, the IIF said.

Poland also has among the highest foreign ownership levels in its bond markets of 40 percent, according to JPMorgan.

This is down mainly to a steadfastly independent central bank. But with several monetary council members up for replacement in 2016, new PiS appointees are likely to prioritise interest rate cuts.

The calls for cheap central bank loans are especially worrying, said Jakub Borowski, chief Poland economist at Credit Agricole.

"(The proposal) suggests that politicians perceive the central bank as a tool to implement the government's economic policy," Borowski said.

Poland's economy, growing at a brisk 3 percent clip is in no need of extra stimulus, the bank says. It reckons in fact, that PiS's bank tax and loan conversion plans, along with rising political risk, could shave half a percent off annual growth.

PiS, which was in power between 2005-2007, also wants to halt privatisations, lower the retirement age and raise spending to boost the birth rate. Its opposition to admitting migrants may also reignite tensions with the European Union.

RESPECTING THE RULES

EU membership gives Poland access to 78 billion euros in funding in the 2014-2020 period, according to the European Commission website, which comes on top of 67 billion euros allocated in the six years to 2013.

But the grants, sizeable for a 470 billion-euro economy, may be suspended if additional state spending pushes the budget deficit well above 3 percent of annual economic output, under the EU's 'excessive deficit procedure'.

PiS officials say they will respect that ceiling. Poland's budget deficit stood at 3.3 percent of GDP last year.

Claire Dissaux, global head of economics and strategy at asset manager Millenium Global, said Poland had a strong incentive to respect the rules if it wanted to continue receiving EU funds.

While acknowledging the possibility of more bond market volatility, Dissaux said she remained "constructive", given Poland's high real or inflation-adjusted interest rates and also its strength compared with other emerging markets.

Inflation is flat to negative while the bank has steadfastly held interest rates at 1.5 percent.

"If you look at the fundamentals and not the politics, there is probably room to cut interest rates if the global environment continues to deteriorate," Dissaux said.

Finally, if global growth deteriorates and China's woes start filtering through via Germany - Poland's biggest trade partner - some stimulus may in fact prove timely.

Barclays analysts have advised short zloty positions against Hungary's forint currency and see little potential for a sharp pickup in economic growth. But they added:

"If a PiS government can somehow finance and stimulate more investment with unorthodox policies, this would be positive for short- and medium term growth, but it would likely take some time before it was effective." (Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Marcin Goclowski in Warsaw and Marc Jones in London; Editing by Gareth Jones)