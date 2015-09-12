WARSAW, Sept 12 Poland's main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) plans to introduce free medicine for people aged over 75 and set a minimum hourly gross wage at 12 zlotys ($3.2) if elected, its candidate for prime minister said on Saturday.

Beata Szydlo also said the party, leading in opinion polls before the Oct. 25 parliamentary election, plans to lower the corporate income tax rate for small firms to 15 percent, from the current 19 percent.

Szydlo said she would not raise the personal income tax or value-added tax, but wants to increase tax collection and introduce a new banking and supermarket tax.

