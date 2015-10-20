(Adds detail, market reaction)
By Jakub Iglewski and Pawel Sobczak
WARSAW Oct 20 Poland's Law and Justice party,
which looks set to win an Oct. 25 election, wants the central
bank to lend commercial banks an additional 350 billion zlotys
($93.71 billion) over six years to support economic growth, a
lawmaker said on Tuesday.
Henryk Kowalczyk, one of the Law and Justice (PiS) party's
leading economic thinkers, said the programme would amount to 20
percent of Poland's GDP.
"This could be an operation resembling what is being carried
out by the ECB, so the National Bank of Poland would be lending
to commercial banks," said Kowalczyk, without providing details.
His comments added to slight weakening of the Polish zloty
against the euro on Tuesday.
The ECB's programmes of cheap loans for banks aim to boost
lending to businesses to reinvigorate the euro zone economy.
In Poland, which is not a member of the single currency,
banks are generally healthier than many Western peers.
But PiS wants to slap a tax on banks that would yield up to
5 billion zlotys ($1.33 bln) in extra budget revenues a year,
and convert foreign currency mortgages into zlotys at an
estimated cost to banks of around 22 bln zlotys.
Implementing both solutions in one year would cut growth in
central and eastern Europe's largest economy by 0.5 percentage
point, analysts say. That means PiS may be looking for ways to
keep banks healthy.
Polish GDP totals around $535 billion and is currently seen
growing by some 3.5 percent in both 2015 and 2016.
SHIFT IN CENTRAL BANK'S ROLE?
In neighbouring Hungary, also an EU member but outside the
euro, the central bank already makes cheap loans to banks.
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has long been praised
by PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski for his economic
policies.
The PiS idea raised some eyebrows in Poland, where the
central bank's independence is safeguarded by law.
"The central bank's competences are laid out in the
constitution and offering preferential credits ... is not among
them," Polish constitutional law expert Marek Chmaj said.
Nine of the 10 members of the bank's policy-setting panel
see their terms expire next year, however, meaning the election
winner and President Andrzej Duda, a PiS ally, will play a
leading role in naming their replacements.
The recently elected Duda has already said he wants the bank
to play a more active role in the economy.
"Strictly speaking the central bank will become a tool of
support for the government's policy," one Warsaw-based analyst
predicted.
($1 = 3.7458 zlotys)
(Additional reportign by Marcin Goclowski, Anna
Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by
Catherine Evans)