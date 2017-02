WARSAW Oct 9 Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of Poland's main opposition party, said on Sunday he was conceding defeat in the general election after exit polls showed it nearly 10 percentage points behind the ruling Civic Platform.

"A significant part of society has decided that the way things are right now is fine," Kaczynski said in a concession speech. "We respect the result of the election." (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak)