WARSAW Oct 9 The leader of Poland's small
Peasants' Party said it was ready to join a new coalition
government headed by Prime Minister Donald Tusk's centre-right
Civic Platform after Sunday's parliamentary election.
"A coalition with Civic Platform is possible but we have to
give it careful thought," Waldemar Pawlak said on television
after an exit poll showed Tusk's party far ahead of rivals with
nearly 40 percent of the vote and the Peasants' Party with 8.2
percent.
The two parties have been in a coalition government since
2007, steering Poland smoothly through a global financial crisis
without going into recession.
