WARSAW Oct 9 The leader of Poland's small Peasants' Party said it was ready to join a new coalition government headed by Prime Minister Donald Tusk's centre-right Civic Platform after Sunday's parliamentary election.

"A coalition with Civic Platform is possible but we have to give it careful thought," Waldemar Pawlak said on television after an exit poll showed Tusk's party far ahead of rivals with nearly 40 percent of the vote and the Peasants' Party with 8.2 percent.

The two parties have been in a coalition government since 2007, steering Poland smoothly through a global financial crisis without going into recession.

(Writing by Gareth Jones)