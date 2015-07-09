WARSAW, July 9 Poland's central bank should actively boost preferential credit action for small and medium companies, main opposition party Law and Justice's (PiS) candidate for Prime Minister said in an interview published on Thursday.

"For sure, the role of stabiliser of Polish finances is not to be undermined," Beata Szydlo told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily, when asked about what role of the central bank her party envisaged.

"But we also see the central bank as an active participant in actions aimed at preferential crediting for small and medium companies, along the lines of LTRO implemented by the European Central Bank and several other European states's central banks."

The comments echoed those made by party economic expert Zbigniew Kuzmiuk earlier this month. PiS is leading opinion polls ahead of parliamentary elections due in October.

Szydlo also said that should PiS form the government, she would seek to put the ministry of development in charge of Poland's economy.

"We want to change the current model, in which the finance minister is the creator of economic policy," she said.

Szydlo also said that she wanted to renegotiate the carbon emission rules imposed on Poland by the European Union as they were hurting Poland's economy. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)