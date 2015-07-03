KATOWICE, July 3 Poland's main opposition party
Law and Justice (PiS), leading in pre-election polls, wants the
central bank to provide more liquidity to private banks so as to
boost small and medium businesses, the party's economic expert
said on Friday.
The conservative PiS is favoured to win the October
parliamentary vote. The presidential election in May was won by
PiS challenger Andrzej Duda and he plans to name the new central
bank chief along with several members of the rate-setting
Monetary Policy Council next year.
"We will try (to make) the central bank more active in
providing liquidity to commercial banks, which in turn would
direct this liquidity to small and medium-sized enterprises,"
PiS economic expert Zbigniew Kuzmiuk told a party congress.
Kuzmiuk, also a European Parliament member, further
signalled a possible change to the dividend policy that
currently allows some pf the profits of state-controlled firms
to flow to foreign investors also holding stakes in them.
"There is also an idea of closed (investment) funds based on
profits achieved by the state treasury's companies. Here we have
the issue of also changing the dividend policy," Kuzmiuk said.
"The previous finance minister, that is, Jacek Rostowski,
based his dividend policy on maximizing the state budget's
income, but that means a vast outflow of dividends also abroad,
because those large companies have foreign shareholders."
Kuzmiuk did not elaborate.
Most of Poland's biggest state-controlled companies such as
No.1 lender PKO, insurer PZU WA> or refiner PKN
Orlen are listed.
(Reporting by Wiktor Szary and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin
Goclowski; Editing by Mark Heinrich)