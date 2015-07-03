KATOWICE, July 3 Poland's main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS), leading in pre-election polls, wants the central bank to provide more liquidity to private banks so as to boost small and medium businesses, the party's economic expert said on Friday.

The conservative PiS is favoured to win the October parliamentary vote. The presidential election in May was won by PiS challenger Andrzej Duda and he plans to name the new central bank chief along with several members of the rate-setting Monetary Policy Council next year.

"We will try (to make) the central bank more active in providing liquidity to commercial banks, which in turn would direct this liquidity to small and medium-sized enterprises," PiS economic expert Zbigniew Kuzmiuk told a party congress.

Kuzmiuk, also a European Parliament member, further signalled a possible change to the dividend policy that currently allows some pf the profits of state-controlled firms to flow to foreign investors also holding stakes in them.

"There is also an idea of closed (investment) funds based on profits achieved by the state treasury's companies. Here we have the issue of also changing the dividend policy," Kuzmiuk said.

"The previous finance minister, that is, Jacek Rostowski, based his dividend policy on maximizing the state budget's income, but that means a vast outflow of dividends also abroad, because those large companies have foreign shareholders."

Kuzmiuk did not elaborate.

Most of Poland's biggest state-controlled companies such as No.1 lender PKO, insurer PZU WA> or refiner PKN Orlen are listed.