WARSAW May 11 Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski was surprisingly pushed into second place by a conservative challenger in Sunday's presidential election, although the latest exit poll results show the gap narrowing ahead of official results expected later on Monday, pollster Ipsos said.

No official results from the voting have been released. The new exit poll carried by Polish broadcasters put Komorowski on 33.1 percent of the vote, up from 32.2 percent reported last night, but still behind conservative Andrzej Duda on 34.5 percent, down from an earlier 34.8 percent.

Opinion polls before the vote had shown Komorowski with a comfortable lead.

Duda and Komorowski will compete in a run-off on May 24.

Pawel Kukiz, a rock musician, was third on 20.5 percent, a fraction higher than the 20.3 percent reported earlier, the exit poll showed.

